IND W vs ENG W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: India Women’s cricket team begins their home season with a three-match T20I series against England. The IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2023 takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND W vs ENG W on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I match. India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND W vs ENG W Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Both the sides have played out some close contests in their recent meetings and this one is expected to be a close game as well. India will start as slight favorites due to home advantage and the Women in Blue will be looking to take an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, in the IND W vs ENG W Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the first match we have picked five players from the Indian team and six from England to complete our IND W vs ENG W Dream11 fantasy playing XI. India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I 2023, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones (ENG W) and Richa Ghosh (IND W).

Batsmen: Shafali Verma (IND W), Danni Wyatt (ENG W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Heather Knight (ENG W) and Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W).

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND W), Alice Capsey (ENG W) and Nat Sciver Brunt (ENG W).

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W).

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c) and Nat Sciver Brunt (vc).

India W Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani.

England W Likely XI: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Amy Jones (ENG W), Richa Ghosh (IND W), Shafali Verma (IND W), Danni Wyatt (ENG W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Heather Knight (ENG W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Deepti Sharma (IND W), Alice Capsey (ENG W), Nat Sciver Brunt (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W).

