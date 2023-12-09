After a defeat in the first match, the Indian women's team would be raring to make a comeback when they face England women in the second T20I of the three-match series. India suffered a 38-run loss in the series opener and a lot of it has to be attributed to poor fielding. The IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs ENG-W T20I series and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD TV channel. Fans can also watch IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. Fans in Tears After Being Denied to Meet Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues After IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023, Video Goes Viral.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast

