The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to go up against the England Women's National Cricket Team in an important ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Sunday, October 19. The IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide IND-W vs ENG-W live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans seeking an online viewing option can watch IND-W vs ENG-W live streaming online, but after purchasing a subscription. India Women vs England Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Indore Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Time to shine for the Women in Blue! 💪🇮🇳 A must-win clash as India take on England in a high-stakes CWC25 showdown! 🔥 Will the Women in Blue rise to the challenge? 👀💙#CWC25 👉 #INDvENG | SUN, 19th OCT, 2 PM pic.twitter.com/VQNTSv2SCZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 18, 2025

