India Women will be back in action in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they will take on England Women in their next match. India are in a tough spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, as they have lost consecutive games in the competition, against South Africa and Australia. Both times, India were strongly in the game at one point, bit faded away while defending the score. After four matches, India have two wins and two losses. They are facing a big game against England and two points from this game can make them a strong contender for the semifinal. South Africa Qualify for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals After Rain Washes Out Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Match in Colombo.

India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be under pressure. She is yet to fire with the bat and the team has not batted the best in the competition. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma will have to step up with the bat if they want to help India stay strongly in the race for the semifinal. The team has been heavily dependent on Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal with the bat along with Sree Charani with the ball. With the result of the match being very crucial, fans are eager to know whether it will rain during India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, they will get the entire information here.

Indore Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Indore Weather Live

Fortunately for the fans there is little to no chance of rainfall during the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. There is only 0-2% chances of precipitation during the duration of the IND-W vs ENG-W match and after a stretch of game, a game is unlikely to be interrupted by rain. Although it is going to stay partly cloudy for most parts of the game. The humidity at night can go upto 67% and that increases the chance of dew formation in the second innings. The temperature is likely to stay between 29-31%. Indian Women’s Cricket Team Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana Named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for September 2025.

Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is generally batting-friendly in nature. However, as the match progresses, spinners can benefit to a great extent from the surface. The pitch might be assisting the slow bowlers with the old ball. But the flat surface and the small dimensions of the stadium means the game will be tilted heavily towards the batters and they will get good value out of their strokes.

