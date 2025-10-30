The India A cricket team will host the South Africa A cricket team for a two-match unofficial Test series. The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial test of 2025 will be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on October 30. The 1st unofficial test will begin at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rishabh Pant will be back in action, and he will captain the India A side. Pant was out of cricketing action after suffering an injury during the five-match Test series in England. Unfortunately, there will be no India A vs South Africa A live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans do have an online viewing option to watch the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test 2025 game. JioHotstar is the live streaming partner, and hence, the Indian audience can watch the IND-A vs SA-A cricket match on their app and website. South Africa Squad For IND vs SA Test Series 2025 Announced: Captain Temba Bavuma Returns As Proteas Name 15-Member Touring Party.

India A vs South Africa A Live Streaming Details

RESILIENCE = RISHABH PANT 🙌 Returning from injury, @RishabhPant17 is set to lead India A in two 4-day matches against South Africa A! 💪 IND A 🆚 SA A, 1st Unofficial Test | Starts 30th Oct, on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/00cAsbkaxG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2025

