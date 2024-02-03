India and England will resume their rivalry on Day 2 of the second Test on Saturday, February 3. The action at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). While Sports18 TV and Colors Cineplex TV channels will provide live telecast of this match, fans can also watch the game live on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. But the live telecast of the India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 will not be available on DD National and Doordarshan TV channels. How to Watch India vs England 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast on DD Sports? Get Details of IND vs ENG Match on DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 on DD Sports

Fourth Umpire - #INDvsENG, Second Test ✨ LIVE Now on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/s8HGPD2RJI — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)