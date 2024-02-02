Rajat Patidar had an unfortunate dismissal on Test debut during the India vs England 2nd Test 2024. The right-hander defended the delivery which was bowled by Rehan Ahmed but unfortunately, the ball hit his glove as he defended it. It then went on to go past his pads and roll onto the stumps. Patidar did try and stretch in a bid to stop the ball from hitting the stumps but it went in vain. The ball rolled onto the stumps with the bails coming off. This was Rehan Ahmed's first wicket of the day. Patidar scored 32 runs off 72 balls with three fours, one of which came through a reverse sweep. Fans Chant ‘RCB, RCB’ As Debutant Rajat Patidar Walks Out To Bat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Kohli ke team se aata hai to Luck bhi toh Kohli jaisa hi hoga na😭😭😭 Bad luck Rajat Patidar🤞 pic.twitter.com/IBCfrJwexj — Vahini🕊️ (@fairytaledust_) February 2, 2024

