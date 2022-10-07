India will take on Pakistan in match 13 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022. The match will be played in Sylhet on October 07, 2022 (Friday) and has a start time of 01:00 PM IST. Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of the IND-W vs PAK-W T20I cricket match. The live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

