India Women registered their second consecutive win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they defeated Pakistan Women by 88 runs in the league stage encounter. India Women batted first in the game and was bowled out for 247 runs. Chasing it, Pakistan barely caught up to the rising asking rate and in the end, was bowled out for 159 runs. Kranti Goud played a big role in India's solid bowling performance. She scalped 3 wickets for only 20 runs and was adjudged player of the match. India Women Beat Pakistan Women by 88 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud and Bowlers Shine to Continue Winning Start, IND-W Go 12-0 Up Against PAK-W in ODIs.

Kranti Gaud Wins Player of the Match Award

🔟 overs 3️⃣ wickets 2️⃣0️⃣ runs 3️⃣ maidens 2️⃣.0️⃣ economy Kranti Gaud shines with the Player of the Match award for her impactful bowling ✨🏆 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/9BNvQl3J59#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/87OmzYFT0a — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)