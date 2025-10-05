India men's national team's 'no handshake' policy against Pakistan has now transmitted to the women's national cricket team as well. Ahead of the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana avoided handshakes. After the match, when India secured a victory, Harmanpreet Kaur and co entered the dressing room straightaway and didn't engage in the compulsory handshake. It shows that they are following the policy as well. India Women Beat Pakistan Women by 88 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud and Bowlers Shine to Continue Winning Start, IND-W Go 12-0 Up Against PAK-W in ODIs.

India Women Led By Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Women Cricketers

India vs Pakistan Match🏆🚨 ❌ No Handshakes, After the Match and after the toss, Team india directly went to the Dressing room after the win🔥 Fact - Women's team never won a ODI match against team india World Cup 4-0 Overall 12-0 Video📷#INDWvPAKW pic.twitter.com/01smvo5a9y — Globally Pop (@GloballyPop) October 5, 2025

