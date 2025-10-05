Deepti Sharma's throw accidentally hits batter Sidra Amin on her leg during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India Women and Pakistan Women at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The incident happened during the 34th over of Pakistan Women's innings while chasing 248 runs. Speedster Renuka Singh bowled a delivery, and the right-handed batter Sidra took a quick single at the cover region where Deepti Sharma was standing. Sharma quickly reacted and threw the ball, which hit Sidra. Sidra Amin Becomes First Pakistan Women Cricketer to Hit A Six Against India Women in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Deepti Sharma's Throw Accidentally Hits Sidra Amin on Her Leg

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)