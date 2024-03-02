Quetta Gladiators are placed second in the Pakistan Super League 2024 points table whereas Islamabad United are placed at fourth place. Islamabad United have won three out of the last five meetings with Quetta Gladiators and will be looking to exert similar dominance in Saturday’s game. The venue for this crucial encounter is the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Islamabad. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on February 26. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming on the FanCode app. Aftab Ibrahim's ‘Qawali’ Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket in Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live

🦁🏟️ The Sherus are ready to roar at HOME! Join us tomorrow at Pindi Cricket Stadium for our first home clash against Gladiators. Wear your RED, bring your PASSION, and let’s make our ROAR heard! 🙌#IUvQG #HBLPSL9 #UnitedWeWin #LaalHaiYeLaalHai pic.twitter.com/ObtfWtoxGR — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2024

PSL Live on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)