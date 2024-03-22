The captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan gave a motivational speech to the teammates and staff present in the dressing room after facing a defeat in the PSL 2024 final against Islamabad United. Rizwan said, "I have felt this pain thrice and few of you might have felt the same, but still it is a proud moment for me and my team." To know more about what Rizwan said scroll down and have a look at the video. Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah Pose With Their Father Holding PSL 2024 Trophy After Islamabad United's Title Win (View Pic).

Watch Video Here

