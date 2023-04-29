Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Gujarat Titans in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh Cricketer, Frames Jersey Gifted By Virat Kohli At Home (See Pic).

