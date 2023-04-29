Bangladesh won the ODI series against India in 2022 thanks to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who starred in two games with the bat and took Bangladesh to win in both games. Virat Kohli gifted the Bangladesh all-rounder with a signed jersey during the series. It is revealed now that Mehidy has framed the jersey his house and displayed it beside one of his own jerseys framed as well.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz Frames Jersey Gifted By Virat Kohli

Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz has framed Virat Kohli’s Jersey at his home . pic.twitter.com/tU1bpPEFZv — 𝙍𝘿𝙆 #LEO (@Goatcheeku_18) April 29, 2023

