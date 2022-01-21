World Giants vs Asian Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The match has a start time of 08.00 pm IST. The game will be live telecast on will be telecast on Sony Sports with SonyLIV and Jio TV providing the live streaming.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)