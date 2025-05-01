Lahore Qalandars will host Quetta Gladiators in the next match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Thursday, May 1. The Lahore vs Quetta PSL 2025 match will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The high-voltage contest will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India won't be able to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match live on their TV channels. FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India can watch Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app. Mohammad Amir Adds A Fiery Twist to His 'Pushpa' Celebration, Runs Pointing Towards Viv Richards After Dismissing Babar Azam For Second Time in PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025

Thrilling Thursday! 🎉 Double Header Hai Boss, Zyada Action, Zyada Passion 🎬🤌🏻#HBLPSLX is all set to host its first double header at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 1st May (public holiday): Match 1: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings | 3:00 PM Match 2: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta… pic.twitter.com/7GRNtfGzBu — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 30, 2025

