Babar Azam has been inconsistent in the ongoing PSL 2025 while playing for Peshawar Zalmi. He has had trouble against Mohammad Amir in the past, but the latter got the better of him twice now as he dismissed Babar Azam LBW during the second leg of the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match in the PSL 2025. Amir's inswing found the pads of Babar and as soon as the dismissal was confirmed, Amir set off pointing finger at Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian Richards. Amir brought out his famous 'Pushpa' celebration but also added a twist where he gestured 'explosion'. Richards was pumped up too and fans liked the bond between the two along with Amir's aggression. The video went viral on social media. PSL 2025: Indians Involved in Pakistan Super League Return To Country Amidst Growing Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Mohammed Amir Adds A Fiery Twist to His 'Pushpa' Celebration

Babar Azam's Dismissal

