Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 16. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log in to the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch live streaming of the game.

.@mipaltan trying to manifest a 𝐖 like... What changes do Rohit & Co. need to make, to ensure a win in #MIvLSG?#TATAIPL | #YehAbNormalHai | Today, Broadcast: 2 PM, Match: 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/qEm3xsRfHS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 16, 2022

