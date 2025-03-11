Mumbai Indians will lock horns with bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last Women's Premier League Season 3 league phase match. The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The crucial encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 11. Fans in India can watch the MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the MI-W vs RCB-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free. MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Innings Update: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s Blistering 54 Runs Power Mumbai Indians to 179/6.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Live:

