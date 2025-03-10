Mumbai Indians slammed 179/6 against Gujarat Giants in the 19th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 edition. The clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Talking about the match, Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner opted to bowl first. Mumbai Indians posted a competitive target of 180 runs after captain Harmanpreet Kaur hammered 54 runs off 33 deliveries, including nine fours. Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in with 38 runs that helped the former champions reach a strong total. MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: Gujarat Giants Captain Ashleigh Gardner Opts To Bowl First Against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians Smashed 179/6 Against Gujarat Giants

