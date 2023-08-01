North Zone and North East Zone would both eye returns to winning ways when they face each other in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. This match will begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3. Fans will unfortunately not get to watch live telecast of this contest due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. This is because BCCI's media rights are yet to be sold. But they will not miss out on the cricketing action and be able to watch live streaming of this and all the other Deodhar Trophy matches on the BCCI.TV and BCCI's official app. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Central Zone Beats North East Zone by Eight Wickets.

Deodhar Trophy Live Streaming

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)