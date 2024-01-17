The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I takes place at the University Oval in Dunedin and has a start time of 05:30 AM IST. Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. However, the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide a free live telecast of the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 match. Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs PAK T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs. Luke Jongwe’s Last Over Heroics Helps Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I.

subhead

The Summer of More continues! 🏏 The five-match T20I series against Pakistan starts this Friday night at Eden Park. Follow all matches LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ 📺 or SENZ 📻 Buy tickets | https://t.co/sWICQTydD8 🎟️#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/kaU2nKJxmo — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)