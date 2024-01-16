Zimbabwe came back strongly in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as they secured a four-wicket victory in the second T20I. Batting first Sri Lanka scored 173/6 riding on half centuries from Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews. Chasing it, Craig Ervine played a sensational 70-run knock while Luke Jongwe hit three sixes in the last over with 20 runs required off it to take Zimbabwe over the finishing line. Fan Who Hugged Virat Kohli During Indore T20I Gets Felicitated By His Friends, Video Goes Viral.

Luke Jongwe’s Last Over Heroics Helps Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka

24 runs in the final over! Three sixes in the 20th over as Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka for the first time in a men's T20I 👏#SLvZIM 📝: https://t.co/DrpXUAGgcc pic.twitter.com/bgCdcgXzkj — ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2024

