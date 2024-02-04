How to Watch NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 Cricket Match Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of New Zealand vs South Africa With Time in IST

New Zealand are the overwhelming favourites for this game and should secure an easy victory. Scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2024 03:15 AM IST

The New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on February 4 (Sunday). The first day's play of the NZ vs SA 1st  Test has a scheduled time of 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). However, the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 will not be available on TV in India and therefore fans will not watch the live telecast of the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 on their TV sets.   In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024. Angelo Mathews Dismissed Hit-Wicket After Smashing Stumps While Playing A Shot During SL vs AFG One-Off Test 2024 (Watch Video).

 NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 Cricket Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

