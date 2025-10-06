The South Africa women's national cricket team defeated the New Zealand women's national cricket team by six wickets in Match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6. South Africa Women's opener Tazmin Brits smashed a brilliant century. After suffering a defeat in their opening game, the Proteas Women registered their first win in the eight-nation tournament. Batting first, New Zealand Women were bundled out for 231 runs in 47.5 overs. Captain Sophie Devine played a fighting knock of 85 runs off 98 deliveries with the help of nine fours. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba took a four-wicket haul (4/40) in her spell. In response, Sune Luus played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 83 runs off 114 balls with the help of 11 boundaries. Opener Tazmin Brits hammered 101 runs off 89 balls with the help of 15 fours and one six as the Proteas Women chased down the target in 40.5 overs. Tazmin Brits Surpasses Smriti Mandhana's Record for Most WODI Hundreds in Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

South Africa Women Beat New Zealand Women by Six Wickets

