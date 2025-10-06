The South Africa national cricket team registered their first win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after defeating the New Zealand women's national cricket team by six wickets in Indore on Monday, October 6. South Africa Women's opener Tazmin Brits played a match-winning knock of 101 off 89 balls, including 16 boundaries, while chasing a target of 232 runs. Tazmin Brits recorded her seventh century in Women's ODI cricket, and she also became the first player to hit five centuries in a calendar year, surpassing Smriti Mandhana's four-century tally in WODIs. After hitting her maiden Women's World Cup hundred during the NZ-W vs SA-W match, Tazmin Brits performed a 'bow and arrow' celebration. Below is the celebration video of South Africa women's opener. South Africa Women Beat New Zealand Women by Six Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Tazmin Brits' Superb Century Guides Proteas Women To First Win.

Tazmin Brits Performs Bow and Arrow Celebration

The moment Tazmin Brits made it 4️⃣ hundreds in her last 5️⃣ ODIs 🤩 Watch #NZvSA LIVE in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29#CWC25pic.twitter.com/NfSYRjCsOY — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 6, 2025

