Sri Lanka secured a massive lead of 212 runs in the first innings of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan. Angelo Mathews played a stunning knock knock of 141 runs which powered Sri Lanka to such a big total of 410/6 at the end of Day 2. A bizarre incident happened during Angelo Mathews' dismissal as he knocked his own stumps trying to play a big shot off Qais Ahmad and was adjudged hit-wicket. Mathews could not believe himself and dragged himself to the dressing room.

Angelo Mathews Dismissed Hit-Wicket After Smashing Stumps

