South Africa women's national cricket team opener Tazmin Brits shattered former Australia women's national cricket team captain Meg Lanning's record of fastest to reach seven centuries in Women's ODI cricket. Tazmin Brits achieved this historic feat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the New Zealand women's national cricket team in Indore on Monday, October 6. The South African women's opener has taken 41 innings to score seven WODI hundreds, whereas Meg Lanning took 44 innings to hit as many hundreds. The elite list includes - Tammy Beaumont (62), Suzie Bates (81), Karen Rolton/Hayley Matthews (83), and Smriti Mandhana (84). Tazmin Brits Performs 'Bow and Arrow' Celebration After Scoring Century During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Historic Feat by Tazmin Brits

Fewest innings to seven ODI hundreds 41 Tazmin Brits 44 Meg Lanning 62 Tammy Beaumont 81 Suzie Bates 83 Karen Rolton/Hayley Matthews 84 Smriti Mandhana — ankit (@ankit5y5) October 6, 2025

