South Africa are locking horns against New Zealand in a contest of heavyweight teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 1. Both sides have been in good form in CWC 2023 but the Black Caps suffered two back-to-back defeats and will hope to bounce back from that. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the NZ vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match and the live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans can also watch live streaming of the NZ vs SA match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website (free for mobile devices). ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Live

Two teams in form, one astonishing clash! Who'll book their spot in the semifinal 🇳🇿 or 🇿🇦 ? Tune-in to #NZvSA in #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#GreatestGlory #Cricket pic.twitter.com/y6GLehdMKL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)