Oman and Scotland take on each other in the Round one match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Scotland have won both their games and are in pole position to make it to the Super 12s. The OMA vs SCO match starts at 07:30 PM. Several viewing options will be available for the game as live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar will live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

On the brink of history!#SCO could have a spot guaranteed with results elsewhere, but can #OMN join them at the ICC #T20WorldCup Super 12 party?#OMNvSCO #LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/9FGhb7L0Rc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)