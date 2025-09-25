It is a virtual semifinal and Pakistan National Cricket Team will take on the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Thursday, September 25. The PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and it starts at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 35 and Rs 99, respectively. Is Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs BAN Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Free Live Streaming

A fight to the finish 👊 Who punches their ticket to the Asia Cup Final? 🤔 Watch PAKvBAN tonight 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/RMfhoJahsD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonySportsNetwork). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)