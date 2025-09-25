The Pakistan national cricket team will clash against the Bangladesh national cricket team in what is being seen as a virtual semi-final in the second-last match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. The PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, with both teams level on two points after two games. The winner of PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will face India, who have already booked a place in the final with two wins in the Super 4 stage, and will play Sri Lanka in their last second-round match. Pakistan Qualification Scenario for Asia Cup 2025 Final: Here's How Salman Ali Agha and Co Can Make It to Summit Clash of Continental T20I Tournament.

Pakistan are coming off a narrow win against Sri Lanka in PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, chasing the target in 18 overs with five wickets to spare. On the other hand, Bangladesh suffered a thumping loss against India in the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, where they failed to chase 169. Both teams will rely heavily on their batters to do most of the scoring, as the bowlers have time and again proved their worth in gold. The high-stakes PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will start at 7:30 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and will be played in Dubai. Meanwhile, fans looking for PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 live streaming and TV telecast viewing options on PTV Sports in Pakistan can scroll below.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Stage Date Thursday, September 25 Time 7:30 PM (Pakistan Time) Venue Dubai International Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details in Pakistan PTV Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

How to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast in Pakistan?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV Sports has acquired the Asia Cup 2025 broadcast rights in Pakistan. Hence, cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live telecast on PTV Sports. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options in Pakistan, read below.PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

How to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Tapmad would provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online in Pakistan. Hence, fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs BAN live streaming on the Tapmad app and website. The Tamasha app would also provide Asia Cup 2025 matches live streaming online for fans in Pakistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).