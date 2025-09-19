The Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team will take on the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday, September 19. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PAK-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 and it will start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch PAK-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There are also no online viewing options of the PAK-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI live streaming as there is no streaming partner for the PAK-W vs SA-W ODI series. But fans can access PAK-W vs SA-W live score updates on South Africa cricket's official social media handles. PAK-W vs SA-W 1st ODI 2025: Centuries From Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp Guide South Africa Women’s Cricket Team to Eight-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in Lahore.

PAK-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025

The battle continues today! 🔥 The Proteas Women aim to double their lead in the series. 🏏#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/HBFWpNnmDv — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) September 19, 2025

