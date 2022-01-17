The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe U19 will be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin and has a start time of 06:30 PM IST. Only select group stage matches will be available for live telecast. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe U19 live telecast will not be available. However, fans can still catch the live action of PAK vs ZIM U19 cricket match. The live streaming online of PAK vs ZIM U19 will be available on ICC TV in select regions and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast of PAK U19 vs ZIM U19 Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV #PAKvZIM #U19CWC https://t.co/XGsi9TG7Qj — LatestLY (@latestly) January 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)