Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the sixth match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has a reputation for high-scoring encounters and both teams have hard-hitting batters in their ranks. The exciting match will start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, February 21. Sadly there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings live streaming on the Fancode app. Mohammad Ali Stars As Multan Sultans Beat Islamabad United by Five Wickets in PSL 2024.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)