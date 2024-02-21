In a not-so-high-scoring matchup in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Multan Sultans grabbed a close win to defeat Islamabad United by five wickets with just a single ball left. While batting first Islamabad United made a total of 144 runs in 20 overs and were bowled out. Salman Ali Agha scored 52 runs from the Islamabad United side. Mohammad Ali did a very economical spell as he took three wickets for just 19 runs and went on to win Player of the Match for the same. While chasing under pressure Multan Sultans won the game with just one ball left. Jordan Cox, Alex Hales Combine To Take Sensational Catch Near Boundary During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Multan Sultans Win by Five Wickets

