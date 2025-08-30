PSL (Pakistan Super League) franchise Peshawar Zalmi will take on Pakistan Legends XI in an exhibition T20 cricket match in Peshawar on Saturday, August 30. This match is being conducted to raise funds for providing relief to victims of a devastating flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has left several injured. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Pakistan Legends XI match's start time is 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar and all the proceeds from ticket sales will be used for flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There is no live telecast available but fans have an online viewing option as they can watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Pakistan Legends XI live streaming online on Zalmi TV YouTube channel. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Pakistan Legends XI Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)