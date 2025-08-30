Pakistan national cricket team star batter Babar Azam dismissed Test great Younis Khan during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Pakistan Legends XI T20 Cricket Exhibition 2025 match in Peshawar on Saturday, August 30. The T20 Cricket Exhibition match was held to raise funds for providing relief to victims of a devastating flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A clip from the exhibition match has gone viral, where Babar dismissed Younis with a stunning off-break delivery. Younis Khan walked off with a smile, whereas Babar celebrated with his teammates. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth.

Babar Azam Cleaned Bowled Younis Khan

"Babar Azam bowled out Younis Khan" is a sentence I didn't think I'd ever say. pic.twitter.com/ocIW7KRyZF — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 30, 2025

