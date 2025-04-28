Rajasthan Royals go up against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Monday, April 28. The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the RR vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. BCCI Chairman Arun Dhumal Hints At IPL Expanding to 94 Games in Home and Away Format Starting From 2028; No New Franchises to be Added.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

#TATAIPL 2025's most lethal pair are ready to solidify their spot in the playoffs! 😎🤝 Both #SaiSudharsan and #ShubmanGill are in fine form. Which batter will score more runs for #GT today? 💬#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvGT | MON, 28th APR, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1… pic.twitter.com/sxzFCvAIli — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 28, 2025

