The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently ongoing in India and like it has seen for the past 18 seasons, enjoying success. The IPL expanded to its current 74-match format in 2022 following the sale of the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchises. The IPL went from being a 8-team competition to a 10-team competition, changing the dynamic of the entire tournament. Gujarat Titans winning in the inaugural season also made it clear that IPL will expand by matches and games in the near future. Although there was initial plans to grow to 84 matches for 2025, it was delayed owing to a scheduling crunch around the tournament's window and the broadcasters' aversion to too many double-headers. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.
According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the BCCI will seriously consider an expansion to a full home-and-away, 94-match format for the next media-rights cycle, which will start in 2028. "Definitely, that might be an opportunity," Dhumal said. "We've been discussing in ICC, we've been discussing in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we'll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game.
