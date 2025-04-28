The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently ongoing in India and like it has seen for the past 18 seasons, enjoying success. The IPL expanded to its current 74-match format in 2022 following the sale of the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchises. The IPL went from being a 8-team competition to a 10-team competition, changing the dynamic of the entire tournament. Gujarat Titans winning in the inaugural season also made it clear that IPL will expand by matches and games in the near future. Although there was initial plans to grow to 84 matches for 2025, it was delayed owing to a scheduling crunch around the tournament's window and the broadcasters' aversion to too many double-headers. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the BCCI will seriously consider an expansion to a full home-and-away, 94-match format for the next media-rights cycle, which will start in 2028. "Definitely, that might be an opportunity," Dhumal said. "We've been discussing in ICC, we've been discussing in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we'll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game.

"Ideally, we'd want a larger window, or to maybe go on from 74 to 84 or 94 at some point… So that every team gets to play against every team home and away, for that, you need 94 games. Given the window and the kind of commitments that we have with regards to bilateral cricket and ICC events, that may not be possible in the short term. But given the landscape, how it is changing and evolving over the years, maybe at some point in time we would look and take that option.

"There's been so much cricket: we came back from Australia from a Test series, we had this Champions Trophy, and on top of that we have this IPL. That is why it was decided that it doesn't make sense from going from 74 to 84, but whenever we think that the time is opportune, we'll take that call."

The IPL's window in the future tours programme (FTP) are locked in for the next two years. An increase to a full home-and-away season would likely require two more weeks in the international calendar. The duration of the IPL's window will form part of the discussions next year when boards present the details of the next FTP. According to ESPNcricinfo, officials at multiple franchises would prefer a 94-match season, but an increase would likely depend on broadcaster interest following the Reliance-Disney merger (to create JioStar) in India. On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

Dhumal also confirmed there are no immediate plans to increase the number of franchises, despite investor interest. "Ten is a good number for now," Dhumal said. "Paramount is the interest in the tournament and the quality of cricket that we play… I don't see any scope in the short term. Going forward, with how this whole landscape evolves, we'll take a call accordingly."

