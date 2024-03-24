Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants in their first match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 24. The game will take place at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata and starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The RR vs LSG live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match. MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar Visits Sathyam Movies At Chennai Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match, VIdeo Goes Viral!

RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Viewing Option

🚨 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 🚨 The 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡𝙨 take 🔛 the 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙂𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨 💥 with a 𝙈𝙄ghty clash at the 𝙏𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙨 🏠 later in the day 🤌 Catch the double-header with #IPLonJioCinema. #RRvLSG #GTvMI #TATAIPL #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/nS9ugdx1QG — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 24, 2024

