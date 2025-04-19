Struggling Rajasthan Royals will take on confident Lucknow Super Giants in the high-voltage Indian Premier League 2025 match on April 19. The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025, and fans can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu and Star Sports Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch RR vs LSG live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would need a subscription, as free streaming is available for a limited time. RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 36.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

#NicholasPooran and #MitchellMarsh are bossing #LSG’s batting order with dominating performances! 💪 Which batter will score more runs in the #RRvLSG fixture? 🤔🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvLSG | 19th APR, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/JwuHhSjjuF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 18, 2025

