Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up to lock horns in the Indian Premier League 2025. The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match is the 36th match of the ongoing league and the eighth game for both respective sides. While LSG are doing fine, with four wins and three losses in seven matches, RR have fared poorly with just two wins and five losses in their seven. With halfway past the league phase for both sides in IPL 2025, the match will be a vital one for Rajasthan to decide their fate, further losses would make the dream of qualifiers more tough. MS Dhoni Wins Man of the Match Award in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Hosts Rajasthan Royals are here after back-to-back defeats. They have lost against DC, RCB, and GT. LSG are having better form, having won three-in-a-row, before losing the one against Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have already met once in 2025, where the match went till the last over and LSG won by six wickets. So, the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match is a chance for the home side to seek complete revenge. GT vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 35.

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have played against each other in six matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, the record is almost evenly poised, with RR having four wins while LSG have just two wins.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ravi Bishnoi

Riyan Parag

Shardul Thakur

Jofra Archer

Ayush Badoni

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Battles

Yashasvi Jaiswal already has 233 runs in his seven innings. He needs to stay calm and anchor the innings, but doing that would be tough with Ravi Bishnoi to face. The ace-spinner has eight wickets scalped already in IPL 2025. Riyan Parag has been good with his strike rate, but low on runs. Shardul Thakur, who has been an ace wicket-taker this season will surely target him, and he needs to make sure he doesn't get out. Jofra Archer has been leaky with the runs but has scalped wickets at the same time. Ayush Badoni must stay firm or he will have to give away his wicket.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Reflects on Not Batting in Super Over Against Delhi Capitals, Says ‘Management Is the One Who Decides’.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Impact Players

Maheesh Theekshana and Nitish Rana are expected to be the impact player choices for Rajasthan Royals in the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match. Digvesh Rathi and Mitchell Marsh might be the impact player choices for the Lucknow Super Giants.

