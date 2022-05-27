Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 on Friday, May 27. The match would be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

