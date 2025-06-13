Day 2 saw Australia have slight control over the contest by the end of stumps, but South Africa will feel the match is still within their grasp and look to make a comeback when playing in the ongoing SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 resumes. The SA vs AUS World Test Championship 2025 Final match is being played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, with Day 3 commencing at 3:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of the ICC Events are Star Sports Network, which will provide live telecast viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 SD/HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV Channels in India. Meanwhile, fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final on the JioHotstar app and website. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Shatters Numerous Records With Pace Magic.

SA vs AUS, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 Live Streaming

With the ball dominating so far, the #WTC25 Final is perfectly poised heading into Day 3 - a day that could decide it all 👊🏏#TeamAustralia skipper #PatCummins breaks down the team’s approach & key strategies after the fast moving Day 2. #WTCFinal 👉#SAvAUS | Day 3, FRI,… pic.twitter.com/kKqprDwJbv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)