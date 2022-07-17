Sri Lanka and Pakistan face each other in the 1st Test of the two-match series. Day 2 will start at 10:00 AM IST(Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2/HD will telecast the SL vs PAK 1st Test in India, while in Pakistan PTV Sports will telecast the fixture. In India SonyLIV app will stream the match online and in Pakistan, fans can watch the match on ARY ZAP mobile app.

🇵🇰 ride on @iShaheenAfridi's 4️⃣-fer on Day 1 💪 The 22-year-old is now on 99 Test wickets 🙌 Watch #SLvPAK, 1st Test - Day 2, LIVE on #SonyLIV ➡️ https://t.co/kBRc1CM7XT 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/og6K9m6cWJ — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)