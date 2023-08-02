In the second match of The Hundred 2023, Welsh Fire women will take on Manchester Originals women. The match will begin at 4 PM at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. For the fans, who want to catch live action of the match can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 as Sony Sports has won the rights to live broadcast all games of the Hundred in India. However, the live streaming of the match is available on SonyLiv and its website plus on Fancode. But for that, they need to have subscription.

The Hundred 2023 Free Live Streaming

Who's in your Fantasy team for Block One of #TheHundred 2023? There's just two hours left to make your final changes! 👇#TheHundredFantasyGame — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 1, 2023

