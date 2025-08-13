The Welsh Fire Women are battling against the Manchester Originals Women in The Hundred 2025 women's competition on Wednesday, August 13. The Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women match is set to be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, starting at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of The Hundred 2025, but fans might not be able to watch the Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Women's match live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. The Hundred 2025 live streaming is also available on the FanCode app and website. England Cricketer Tymal Mills Not Allowed To Display ‘OnlyFans’ Logo on His Bat During The Hundred 2025.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Viewing Options

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

