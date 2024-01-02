UAE and Afghanistan are set to play out a thrilling series finale as they lock horns in the third and final T20I on Tuesday, January 2. The UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I 2023-24 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there will be no live telecast available for the UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I 2023-24 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. UAE vs AFG: Muhammad Jawadullah, Ali Naseer Help United Arab Emirates Clinch Massive Win Over Afghanistan in 2nd T20I, Level Series 1–1.

UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I 2023-24 Live Streaming

𝙸𝚃'𝚂 𝚃𝙸𝙼𝙴 𝙵𝙾𝚁 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙳𝙴𝙲𝙸𝙳𝙴𝚁! ⚡ After defeat in the 2nd T20I, #AfghanAtalan will lock horns against the UAE again tomorrow in the series decider in Sharjah, where they will be looking to bounce back strongly and bring the series home. 👍#UAEvAFG202324 pic.twitter.com/Kw5jDOoeuU — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 1, 2024

